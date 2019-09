By Emre Asikci

ANKARA (AA) – Turkish Women’s National Volleyball Team advanced to the quarter finals on Sunday, beating Croatia 3-2 in the 2019 CEV European Championship.

Turkey won the first and third sets, 26-24 and 25-22, played in the capital, Ankara.

But Croatia won the second and fourth sets, 25-18 and 33-31, and so sent the game to a tie-breaking fifth set.

In the tight fifth set, Turkey emerged victorious, 16-14.

Turkey will face The Netherlands in the quarter finals on Wednesday.