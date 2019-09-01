



By Emre Asikci

ANKARA - Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc has won the Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 13th race of the season in Formula 1, was conducted in Stavelot, Belgium on a 7,004- kilometer (4,352- mile) track.

Leclerc completed the contest in 1 hour, 23 minutes and 45 seconds.

Mercedes team's British driver Lewis Hamilton came second, finishing the race 0.98 seconds behind Leclerc.

Hamilton's teammate Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished the Grand Prix in third place.

With this victory in Belgium, Leclerc won his first victory in Formula 1.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Monegasque driver became the youngest champion of Ferrari team.

The next race of this season will be held in Italy on Sep. 8.

-Top 10 drivers in Belgium Grand Prix:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

5. Alexander Albon (Red Bull-Honda)

6. Sergio Perez (Racing Point)

7. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso-Honda)

8. Nico Hulkeberg (Renault)

9. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso-Honda)

10. Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

-Driver Standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 268 points

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 203

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 181

4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany): 169

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 157

-Constructor Standings:

1. Mercedes: 471 points

2. Ferrari: 326

3. Red Bull: 254

4. McLaren: 82

5. Toro Rosso: 51