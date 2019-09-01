Formula 1: Ferrari driver Leclerc wins in Belgium

Charles Leclerc made his maiden victory in Formula 1

Formula 1: Ferrari driver Leclerc wins in Belgium
spor 0
Isparta Düğün Salonları


By Emre Asikci

ANKARA - Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc has won the Belgium Grand Prix on Sunday.

The 13th race of the season in Formula 1, was conducted in Stavelot, Belgium on a 7,004- kilometer (4,352- mile) track.

Leclerc completed the contest in 1 hour, 23 minutes and 45 seconds.

Mercedes team's British driver Lewis Hamilton came second, finishing the race 0.98 seconds behind Leclerc.

Hamilton's teammate Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas finished the Grand Prix in third place.

With this victory in Belgium, Leclerc won his first victory in Formula 1.

Meanwhile, 21-year-old Monegasque driver became the youngest champion of Ferrari team.

The next race of this season will be held in Italy on Sep. 8.

-Top 10 drivers in Belgium Grand Prix:

1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes)

3. Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes)

4. Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari)

5. Alexander Albon (Red Bull-Honda)

6. Sergio Perez (Racing Point)

7. Daniil Kvyat (Toro Rosso-Honda)

8. Nico Hulkeberg (Renault)

9. Pierre Gasly (Toro Rosso-Honda)

10. Lance Stroll (Racing Point)

-Driver Standings:

1. Lewis Hamilton (Great Britain): 268 points

2. Valtteri Bottas (Finland): 203

3. Max Verstappen (Netherlands): 181

4. Sebastian Vettel (Germany): 169

5. Charles Leclerc (Monaco): 157

-Constructor Standings:

1. Mercedes: 471 points

2. Ferrari: 326

3. Red Bull: 254

4. McLaren: 82

5. Toro Rosso: 51

Yazdır
Yorumlar0
Onay Bekleyenler0
Yorumu Gönder
Dikkat! Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde sitenin görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.
Isparta'da Keçi kıl kırkımı şöleni
Eğirdir'de Kick Boks Zafer Kupası Maçları nefesleri kesti
Isparta'da trafik kazası: 2 ölü
Isparta İl Özel İdaresi Kendi Elektriğini Üretecek
Isparta'da havadan trafik denetimi
Vali Seymenoğlu Sağır Köyünde Asfalt Çalışmalarını Yerinde İnceledi
Isparta'da Coşkulu 30 Ağustos Gecesi 2019
Isparta'da 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı Fener Alayı
Doğal gaza yüzde 15 zam geldi
Araç sahipleri bu habere dikkat! bin 546 lira para cezası var
Isparta'da şüpheli ölüm
​Isparta'da 152 çocuk için Sünnet Şöleni öncesi kına gecesi
Isparta'da Büyük Zafer'in 97. yıl dönümü
Rektör Çarıkçı’nın “30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı” Mesajı
Isparta'da Demir banka ayağı sıkışan çocuğu itfaiye kurtardı
Kalkınma ajansı BAKA Yönetim Kurulu Antalya'da toplandı
Isparta'da trafik kazası: otomobil şarampole devrildi
Isparta'da muhtarlara göçmenler ve depremler hakkında bilgilendirme
Isparta artık iddialı bir Golbol takımına sahip
​ITSO Başkanı Tutar'dan 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı mesajı
Isparta Belediyesi'nden vatandaşlara önemli duyuru
Isparta'da Sünnet Şöleni ve 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı etkinlikleri
Isparta'da ITB'den Parfüm Bitkileri Çalıştayına Tam Destek
ISPARTA VALİSİ ÖMER SEYMENOĞLU’NUN 30 AĞUSTOS ZAFER BAYRAMI MESAJI
Isparta Belediye Başkanı 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı Mesajı
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425

FOTO GALERİ

Isparta'daki 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı KutlamarıIsparta'daki 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı Kutlamarı
Isparta Demokrasi ve Milli Birlik Günü'nde tek yürek olduIsparta Demokrasi ve Milli Birlik Günü'nde tek yürek oldu
Isparta Güneykent Gül Festivali'nden karelerIsparta Güneykent Gül Festivali'nden kareler
Dünyaya ait değilmiş gibi görünen canlılar!Dünyaya ait değilmiş gibi görünen canlılar!
Türkiye'nin Gül,Lavanta ve Zambak Bahçesi IspartaTürkiye'nin Gül,Lavanta ve Zambak Bahçesi Isparta
Oksijen Cenneti Isparta Kızıldağ Milli ParkıOksijen Cenneti Isparta Kızıldağ Milli Parkı
Muhteşem fotoğraflar nasıl çekiliyor?Muhteşem fotoğraflar nasıl çekiliyor?
Isparta'daki 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı KutlamarıIsparta Demokrasi ve Milli Birlik Günü'nde tek yürek olduIsparta Güneykent Gül Festivali'nden karelerDünyaya ait değilmiş gibi görünen canlılar!Türkiye'nin Gül,Lavanta ve Zambak Bahçesi IspartaOksijen Cenneti Isparta Kızıldağ Milli ParkıMuhteşem fotoğraflar nasıl çekiliyor?
ısparta perdeısparta mobilyasite parfümeriiphone ekran tamiriroyal restaurantisparta giyotin cam balkonIsparta Motor TamircilerISPARTA İÇ GİYİMISPARTA ŞARKÜTERİISPARTA DÜĞÜN SALONLARIISPARTA TÜRKER AVM

ÇOK OKUNANLAR

Isparta'da Sünnet Şöleni ve 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı etkinlikleri Isparta'da Sünnet Şöleni ve 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı etkinlikleri 29 Ağustos 2019
Isparta’da uluslararası resim ve keçe sergisi açılışıIsparta’da uluslararası resim ve keçe sergisi açılışı27 Ağustos 2019
Hababam Sınıfı oyuncusu Faruk Şavlı Burdur'da son yolculuğuna uğurlandıHababam Sınıfı oyuncusu Faruk Şavlı Burdur'da son yolculuğuna uğurlandı26 Ağustos 2019
Burdur'da zincirleme trafik kazası: 1 ölü, 9 yaralıBurdur'da zincirleme trafik kazası: 1 ölü, 9 yaralı31 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da şüpheli ölümIsparta'da şüpheli ölüm30 Ağustos 2019
Iyaş'tan Geleneksel İndirim FestivaliIyaş'tan Geleneksel İndirim Festivali28 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da trafik kazası: 2 ölüIsparta'da trafik kazası: 2 ölü01 Eylül 2019
Isparta Atatürk Stadyumu için önemli bilgilendirmeIsparta Atatürk Stadyumu için önemli bilgilendirme26 Ağustos 2019
Isparta Özel İdaresi yapacak protokol imzalandıIsparta Özel İdaresi yapacak protokol imzalandı28 Ağustos 2019
ISPARTA ZAFER BAYRAMI’NIN 97.YILDÖNÜMÜ KUTLAMA PROGRAMIISPARTA ZAFER BAYRAMI’NIN 97.YILDÖNÜMÜ KUTLAMA PROGRAMI26 Ağustos 2019
Isparta Site Parfümeri'den çok özel makyaj seti kampanyasıIsparta Site Parfümeri'den çok özel makyaj seti kampanyası27 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da trafik kazası: otomobil şarampole devrildiIsparta'da trafik kazası: otomobil şarampole devrildi29 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da 6 saatlik planlı elektrik kesintisi olacakIsparta'da 6 saatlik planlı elektrik kesintisi olacak27 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da havadan trafik denetimiIsparta'da havadan trafik denetimi31 Ağustos 2019
Zam sonrası memurların 2020-2021 maaşlarıZam sonrası memurların 2020-2021 maaşları29 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da İşkur'dan 10 kişilik kurs duyurusuIsparta'da İşkur'dan 10 kişilik kurs duyurusu26 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da O yol genişletilerek, trafiğe açıldıIsparta'da O yol genişletilerek, trafiğe açıldı26 Ağustos 2019
Tatlı su serbest dalış rekorlarının yeni adresi: "Salda Gölü"Tatlı su serbest dalış rekorlarının yeni adresi: "Salda Gölü"26 Ağustos 2019
Rektör Çarıkçı’nın “Zaferler Ayı” MesajıRektör Çarıkçı’nın “Zaferler Ayı” Mesajı26 Ağustos 2019
Isparta Milas Mesireliği YenileniyorIsparta Milas Mesireliği Yenileniyor26 Ağustos 2019