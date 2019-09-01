Sudan's al-Bashir admits receiving money from Saudi

Questioned in court, al-Bashir says Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent $25m on a private jet.

KHARTOUM, Sudan (AA) – Sudan’s former President Omer al-Bashir has admitted, receiving secret money from the Gulf countries, namely Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

The 75-year-old, former president, who was ousted in April in the wake of mass protests gave a statement on Saturday, after a judge formally charged him with illicit possession of foreign currency and corruption.

Bashir admitted that he secretly received $25 million from the Saudi Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman. ”I received the $25 million from the Saudi crown prince Mohamed bin Salman through my office manager Hatim Bakhit" he said.

He further said that the money in cash, was transported by a special plane from Saudi Arabia to Sudan.

Questioned in court for the first time, al-Bashir said he used the money for donations and not for his own benefit.

He also admitted having received $1million from the President of the UAE, Khalifa bin Zayed bin Sultan al Nahyan.


Crown Prince of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

A lawyer for Bashir said that his client denied the charges against him and that witnesses for the defense would be presented at the next hearing.

The court rejected a request from al-Bashir's defense attorneys for his release on bail.

The trial was adjourned until Sept. 7.

Authorities allegedly found millions in foreign and domestic currency stockpiled at al-Bashir’s home after he was arrested in April.

