India allays global fears on citizenship row

1.9 million people excluded from citizenship list will not be detained or deported till they exhaust legal recourse

India allays global fears on citizenship row
0
Isparta Düğün Salonları

By Shuriah Niazi

New Delhi (AA) – Allaying fears on the citizenship row in its northeastern province of Assam, India on Sunday said that nearly two million people excluded from the citizenship register, will not be detained or deported immediately, till they exhaust all legal means.

Amid global concerns that these people will be rendered stateless, the Spokesperson of Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said they will continue enjoying all rights as before.

“Exclusion from the National Register of Citizens has no implication on the rights of an individual resident in Assam. It does not make the excluded person stateless. It also does not make him or her a foreigner, within the legal meaning of the term. They will not be deprived of any rights or entitlements which they have enjoyed before,” he clarified.

The list of citizens was published on Aug. 31, in which names of 1.9 million people were excluded.

India’s clarification came in the wake of apprehensions raised in global media, about the fate of a large population. Kumar said such apprehensions are "incorrect".

He said that anyone excluded from the list at this stage has a right to file an appeal within 120 days of receiving a notification of exclusion, to the designated tribunal.

“All appeals and excluded cases will be examined by this tribunal. This judicial process will commence only after the appellate period is over. Thereafter, anyone still aggrieved by any decision of being excluded will have the right to approach the High Court of Assam and then the Supreme Court,” he added.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees had issued a statement on Sunday calling India, to follow due process, to ensure those excluded are not made stateless.

The NRC list is unique to northeastern province of Assam bordering Bangladesh. It was first tabulated in 1951, four years after independence from British rule, to distinguish Indian citizens from illegal migrants from then East Pakistan.

The new list includes only those people or their descendants, who had entered India till midnight of March 24, 1971, when Bangladesh became an independent nation.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday also raised the issue, criticizing the Indian government for handling of the citizenship rolls. He described it a part of a violent effort by the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to carry out “ethnic cleansing” of local Muslims.

“This ideology sees Hindus as superior to all other groups in India,” he told an annual convocation of the Islamic Society of North America though video conference.

The fears were also raised after Assam Finance Minister and an influential BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma said that ‘friend’ Bangladesh would be approached to take back its people, following the declaration of citizenship list.

Reacting to the statement, Bangladesh Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan told Indian TV channels that no one from his country had moved to India after 1971. “It is purely an internal matter of India and we have nothing to do with it,” he said.

Yazdır
Yorumlar0
Onay Bekleyenler0
Yorumu Gönder
Dikkat! Yazılan yorumlar hiçbir şekilde sitenin görüş ve düşüncelerini yansıtmamaktadır. Yorumlar, yazan kişiyi bağlayıcı niteliktedir.
Isparta'da Keçi kıl kırkımı şöleni
Eğirdir'de Kick Boks Zafer Kupası Maçları nefesleri kesti
Isparta'da trafik kazası: 2 ölü
Isparta İl Özel İdaresi Kendi Elektriğini Üretecek
Isparta'da havadan trafik denetimi
Vali Seymenoğlu Sağır Köyünde Asfalt Çalışmalarını Yerinde İnceledi
Isparta'da Coşkulu 30 Ağustos Gecesi 2019
Isparta'da 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı Fener Alayı
Doğal gaza yüzde 15 zam geldi
Araç sahipleri bu habere dikkat! bin 546 lira para cezası var
Isparta'da şüpheli ölüm
​Isparta'da 152 çocuk için Sünnet Şöleni öncesi kına gecesi
Isparta'da Büyük Zafer'in 97. yıl dönümü
Rektör Çarıkçı’nın “30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı” Mesajı
Isparta'da Demir banka ayağı sıkışan çocuğu itfaiye kurtardı
Kalkınma ajansı BAKA Yönetim Kurulu Antalya'da toplandı
Isparta'da trafik kazası: otomobil şarampole devrildi
Isparta'da muhtarlara göçmenler ve depremler hakkında bilgilendirme
Isparta artık iddialı bir Golbol takımına sahip
​ITSO Başkanı Tutar'dan 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı mesajı
Isparta Belediyesi'nden vatandaşlara önemli duyuru
Isparta'da Sünnet Şöleni ve 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı etkinlikleri
Isparta'da ITB'den Parfüm Bitkileri Çalıştayına Tam Destek
ISPARTA VALİSİ ÖMER SEYMENOĞLU’NUN 30 AĞUSTOS ZAFER BAYRAMI MESAJI
Isparta Belediye Başkanı 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı Mesajı
12345678910111213141516171819202122232425

FOTO GALERİ

Isparta'daki 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı KutlamarıIsparta'daki 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı Kutlamarı
Isparta Demokrasi ve Milli Birlik Günü'nde tek yürek olduIsparta Demokrasi ve Milli Birlik Günü'nde tek yürek oldu
Isparta Güneykent Gül Festivali'nden karelerIsparta Güneykent Gül Festivali'nden kareler
Dünyaya ait değilmiş gibi görünen canlılar!Dünyaya ait değilmiş gibi görünen canlılar!
Türkiye'nin Gül,Lavanta ve Zambak Bahçesi IspartaTürkiye'nin Gül,Lavanta ve Zambak Bahçesi Isparta
Oksijen Cenneti Isparta Kızıldağ Milli ParkıOksijen Cenneti Isparta Kızıldağ Milli Parkı
Muhteşem fotoğraflar nasıl çekiliyor?Muhteşem fotoğraflar nasıl çekiliyor?
Isparta'daki 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı KutlamarıIsparta Demokrasi ve Milli Birlik Günü'nde tek yürek olduIsparta Güneykent Gül Festivali'nden karelerDünyaya ait değilmiş gibi görünen canlılar!Türkiye'nin Gül,Lavanta ve Zambak Bahçesi IspartaOksijen Cenneti Isparta Kızıldağ Milli ParkıMuhteşem fotoğraflar nasıl çekiliyor?
ısparta perdeısparta mobilyasite parfümeriiphone ekran tamiriroyal restaurantisparta giyotin cam balkonIsparta Motor TamircilerISPARTA İÇ GİYİMISPARTA ŞARKÜTERİISPARTA DÜĞÜN SALONLARIISPARTA TÜRKER AVM

ÇOK OKUNANLAR

Isparta'da Sünnet Şöleni ve 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı etkinlikleri Isparta'da Sünnet Şöleni ve 30 Ağustos Zafer Bayramı etkinlikleri 29 Ağustos 2019
Isparta’da uluslararası resim ve keçe sergisi açılışıIsparta’da uluslararası resim ve keçe sergisi açılışı27 Ağustos 2019
Hababam Sınıfı oyuncusu Faruk Şavlı Burdur'da son yolculuğuna uğurlandıHababam Sınıfı oyuncusu Faruk Şavlı Burdur'da son yolculuğuna uğurlandı26 Ağustos 2019
Burdur'da zincirleme trafik kazası: 1 ölü, 9 yaralıBurdur'da zincirleme trafik kazası: 1 ölü, 9 yaralı31 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da şüpheli ölümIsparta'da şüpheli ölüm30 Ağustos 2019
Iyaş'tan Geleneksel İndirim FestivaliIyaş'tan Geleneksel İndirim Festivali28 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da trafik kazası: 2 ölüIsparta'da trafik kazası: 2 ölü01 Eylül 2019
Isparta Atatürk Stadyumu için önemli bilgilendirmeIsparta Atatürk Stadyumu için önemli bilgilendirme26 Ağustos 2019
Isparta Özel İdaresi yapacak protokol imzalandıIsparta Özel İdaresi yapacak protokol imzalandı28 Ağustos 2019
ISPARTA ZAFER BAYRAMI’NIN 97.YILDÖNÜMÜ KUTLAMA PROGRAMIISPARTA ZAFER BAYRAMI’NIN 97.YILDÖNÜMÜ KUTLAMA PROGRAMI26 Ağustos 2019
Isparta Site Parfümeri'den çok özel makyaj seti kampanyasıIsparta Site Parfümeri'den çok özel makyaj seti kampanyası27 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da trafik kazası: otomobil şarampole devrildiIsparta'da trafik kazası: otomobil şarampole devrildi29 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da 6 saatlik planlı elektrik kesintisi olacakIsparta'da 6 saatlik planlı elektrik kesintisi olacak27 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da havadan trafik denetimiIsparta'da havadan trafik denetimi31 Ağustos 2019
Zam sonrası memurların 2020-2021 maaşlarıZam sonrası memurların 2020-2021 maaşları29 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da İşkur'dan 10 kişilik kurs duyurusuIsparta'da İşkur'dan 10 kişilik kurs duyurusu26 Ağustos 2019
Isparta'da O yol genişletilerek, trafiğe açıldıIsparta'da O yol genişletilerek, trafiğe açıldı26 Ağustos 2019
Tatlı su serbest dalış rekorlarının yeni adresi: "Salda Gölü"Tatlı su serbest dalış rekorlarının yeni adresi: "Salda Gölü"26 Ağustos 2019
Rektör Çarıkçı’nın “Zaferler Ayı” MesajıRektör Çarıkçı’nın “Zaferler Ayı” Mesajı26 Ağustos 2019
Isparta Milas Mesireliği YenileniyorIsparta Milas Mesireliği Yenileniyor26 Ağustos 2019